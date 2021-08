Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) vs. ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Financial Survey

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bath & Body Works and ASOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.59 $844.00 million $3.46 19.81 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.28 $143.99 million $1.62 33.39

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

