Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the July 29th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 667.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

