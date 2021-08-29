Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 5.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $657,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 733,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,350,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 247,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

