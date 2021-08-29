Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

