Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,645 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:XEC traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,501. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45.
In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.
About Cimarex Energy
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).
Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.