Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,645 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,501. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

