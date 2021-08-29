Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

