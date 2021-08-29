Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,356. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

