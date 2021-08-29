Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,151. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

