Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 650,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

