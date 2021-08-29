Beddow Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips makes up approximately 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 678,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

