Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.11. 1,013,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,887. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.07.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

