Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.