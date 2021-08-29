Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,007 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM makes up about 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,752,786.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 729,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,517. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

