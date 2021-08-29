BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have commented on BLU. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.