Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

