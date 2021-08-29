Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.