Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 635,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

