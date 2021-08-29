Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

