Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

