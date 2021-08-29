BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.66 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $6.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 342.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

