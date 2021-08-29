BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Cap of $31.66 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 342.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $31.66 million and $6.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

