Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.