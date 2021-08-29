Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.75.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.