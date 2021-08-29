Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $344,838.63 and approximately $163,889.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

