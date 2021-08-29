Bismuth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,482.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 89.3% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $4,482.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,088,351 coins and its circulating supply is 21,972,985 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

