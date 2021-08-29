Bitblocks Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $386,180.12 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

