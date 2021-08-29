Bitcoin 2 Tops 1-Day Volume of $360.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $360.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

