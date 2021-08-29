Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0732 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

