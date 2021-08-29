Bitcoin Cash ABC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.44 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $3.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.