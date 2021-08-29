Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $268.44 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $268.44 million and $11.50 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $23.51 or 0.00048198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003385 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

