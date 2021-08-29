BitcoinPoS (BPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $748.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.35 million and $748.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,878,993 coins and its circulating supply is 4,667,539 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

