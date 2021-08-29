BitcoinZ Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $2,239.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

