BitCore (BTX) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $494,129.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

