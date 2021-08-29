Bitgear Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,008.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $831,782.32 and $38,008.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.