BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
