BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.