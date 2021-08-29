BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the July 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 666,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

