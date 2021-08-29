BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.