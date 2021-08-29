BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

