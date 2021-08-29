BlitzPick Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $839,645.64 and $1,271.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.