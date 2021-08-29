BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Market Cap Reaches $163,775.14

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $163,775.14 and approximately $304.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

