Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,377. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.