Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

