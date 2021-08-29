Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,736 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May comprises 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $313,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.