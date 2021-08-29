Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Central Securities worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $42.76.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.