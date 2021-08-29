Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 181,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

