Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16.

