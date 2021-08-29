Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

