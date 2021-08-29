Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 90,144 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 6.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.01% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 53,144 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 119,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

