Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. 1,623,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $156.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

