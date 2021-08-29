Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,225 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up about 2.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Royce Value Trust worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $143,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $183,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 182,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,186. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

