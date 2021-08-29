Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 106,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,343. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

